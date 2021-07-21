Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / UScellular and Tango Tango Support First Responders With Interoperability Solution

UScellular and Tango Tango Support First Responders With Interoperability Solution

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Chicago, IL, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First responders have a new wireless solution that enhances mission-critical communications services. UScellular and Tango Tango are teaming up to expand radio reach, enable agency collaboration and extend the life of land mobile radio (LMR) systems for public safety officials.

UScellular’s wireless network and the advanced networking, mobile, and cloud technologies from Tango Tango, help expand the coverage and capabilities of a traditional LMR system ideal for push-to-talk services used by police, fire and emergency operations.

“Agencies who depend on our fast, reliable, wireless network can keep better connected with the addition of Tango Tango’s affordable and simple communication solution,” said Kimberly Green-Kerr, senior vice president of enterprise sales and operations at UScellular. “We are pleased to add Tango Tango to our Critical Connectivity portfolio of solutions. UScellular customers will benefit from more efficient agency operations, improved response times, and the right communications tools to keep teams connected when they need it most.”

By connecting almost any smartphone or tablet via cellular network to radio frequencies used by police, fire, and emergency services, first responders from different agencies who use the Tango Tango app are able to work together more easily. Similarly, teams from the same agency are better able to communicate with each other when they are outside of the radio range.

“We’ve been able to expand and strengthen those departments who’ve experienced diminished communication capabilities in the past,” said Beck Mitchell, vice president of sales, Tango Tango. “Our relationship with UScellular will only reinforce this service offering and provide their current customers the opportunity for enhanced interoperability.”

With this collaboration, users are no longer limited by the geographical footprint of their traditional radio system which can be limiting in range and disrupted by rural or hilly landscapes. UScellular Critical Connectivity solutions offer first responders priority services, push-to-talk, secure private networks and enhanced land mobile radio (LMR) interoperability that can bundle with unlimited data plans, rugged devices and disaster response to keep teams better connected. 

For more information about UScellular’s public safety solutions, go to https://business.uscellular.com/solutions/public-safety/

 

About Tango Tango

Tango Tango uses advanced networking, mobile, and cloud technologies to expand the coverage and capabilities of our customers’ radio systems. Integrating with any traditional land-mobile radio system, the telecommunications technology company provides a complete communications service that requires very low overhead and no capital expense. Tango Tango’s mobile push-to-talk app includes group and one-to-one calling, GPS tracking, emergency alerts, and text/media group messaging. The app’s ability to securely integrate existing radio systems provides unprecedented interoperability, coverage, and features, for a fraction of the cost of a traditional radio system. To learn more, visit https://tangotango.net/.

 

About UScellular Business

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. To learn more about UScellular’s business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com/business.

 

# # #

Attachments

  • Tango Tango
  • USCellular 
CONTACT: Megan Nivens-Tannett
Tango Tango
256-684-2166
[email protected]

Chris Bauer
UScellular
773-392-2586
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.