WASHINGTON, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EB5 Capital, an industry-leading investment company that specializes in raising foreign capital under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, is pleased to report that its Hutchinson Island Apartments (JF38) project recently received an I-956F approval from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). This Form I-956F approval was adjudicated in approximately nine months and confirms that USCIS has assessed and verified the compliance of the project and its related documents.

“We are delighted to receive another swift project approval from USCIS,” said Juline Kaleyias, EB5 Capital’s Vice President of Business Development. “JF38’s approval marks our seventh project approved by USCIS since the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act went into effect two years ago.” An I-956F project approval is required prior to individual I-526E petition approvals, the application for an investor to secure conditional permanent residency in the United States.

Hutchinson Island Apartments was an EB-5 raise recently completed to help finance a 288-unit multifamily development in Savannah, Georgia. The project broke ground last year and is on track to deliver resort-style apartments with water views before the end of 2025. The project is in close proximity to the Savannah Convention Center and The Westin Harbor Golf Resort.

In the coming weeks and months, EB5 Capital will continue to track investors’ I-526E petition approvals in JF38 and attentively monitor the remainder of the construction process. The firm remains dedicated to identifying and executing projects that not only meet the rigorous requirements of USCIS, but are also meaningful contributions to local communities and economies across the United States.

