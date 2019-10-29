Breaking News
Home / Top News / USDA Withdraws Unlawful RFID Guideline After NCLA Files Lawsuit

USDA Withdraws Unlawful RFID Guideline After NCLA Files Lawsuit

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

R-CALF USA et.al, v. USDA et. al

Washington, D.C., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New Civil Liberties Alliance is pleased that USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has announced that it does not currently intend to implement the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) guidelines after NCLA filed a complaint against the agency on Oct. 4, 2019 in the federal district court in Casper, Wyo.

 

NCLA’s complaint challenged USDA’s April 2019 RFID guidelines entitled, “Factsheet Advancing Animal Disease Traceability: A Plan to Achieve Electronic Identification in Cattle and Bison,” alleging that the agency had acted beyond the scope of their legal authority by adopting regulatory guidance that contradicts the animal identification rule issued in 2013.

 

APHIS quietly removed the guidance document outlining the type of identification devices that USDA-APHIS would regard as official eartags and the dates by which they must be applied to cattle from its website last week without prior notice after they were served with NCLA’s lawsuit. APHIS issued a press release on its website stating that the document “is no longer representative of current agency policy.” The agency also stated that it had listened to the livestock industry’s feedback and that it will “revisit the guidelines.”

 

The decision also comes on the heels of recent Executive Orders from President Trump that created new, stricter requirements for issuing guidance. Since July of 2018, NCLA has filed 21 anti-guidance petitions requesting that federal agencies stop promulgating and enforcing guidance that purports to legally bind individual Americans and small businesses.

 

“USDA knew from the outset that it did not have the legal authority to impose an RFID-only system on our livestock industry. Upon being challenged by NCLA it appears that it may be reversing course, only recently announcing that it is withdrawing its RFID requirements.  I want to thank our clients for being willing to stand up to the federal government and protect the rights of all of our producers.” –Harriet Hageman, Senior Litigation Counsel

 

NCLA represents the Ranchers Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America (R-CALF USA) and four ranchers: Tracy and Donna Hunt from Wyoming, and Kenny and Roxy Fox from South Dakota, who are challenging the mandate for violating current traceability regulations, the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) and the Regulatory Flexibility Act (RFA).

Visit Case Summary page here.

ABOUT NCLA 

NCLA is a nonprofit civil rights organization founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

For more information visit us online: NCLAlegal.org.

CONTACT: Judy Pino, Communications Director
New Civil Liberties Alliance
202-869-5218
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.