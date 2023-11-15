The tea filter paper market is projected to witness rise in demand during the forecast period due to growing adoption of tea vending machines in various institutions and areas. Stringent regulations regarding use of food contact papers and its proper disposal is expected to hinder the market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to our analysis of tea filter paper sales, the global market for the product reached a valuation of US$ 396.1 million. Over the next ten years, the demand for tea infusion filter papers is forecasted to grow at 4.2% per year. The global tea filter paper market value is further projected to reach US$ 622.8 million by 2034 growing from US$ 412.7 million in 2024.

By doing away with the need for conventional tea infusers and strainers, drawstring tea filters have become quite useful in public places and street shops. Single-serve tea filters also appeal more to health-conscious individuals as it provides a very hygienic method for tea preparation. Also, the continuing growth of tea cafes and specialty tea vendors in public places is expected to boost the demand for such single-serve tea filters.

Key Takeaways from the Global Tea Filter Paper Market Study Report

The United States and Canada account for nearly 21.5% of the global tea bag paper market.

Tea bag filter paper sales in the United States are anticipated to rise at 3% per year till 2034.

European countries together hold a 36.7% market share in the production of tea bag wrapping materials.

Germany is the leading tea bag producer in Europe and is forecasted to advance at a 4.8% CAGR through 2034.

China, with a sizable paper manufacturing industry, is expected to increase its tea bag filter paper production by 5.5% over the next ten years.

India is the most notable growing market for tea bag filter materials, and the regional market is poised to witness a 6.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Competitive Landscape for Tea Filter Paper Market Players

The overall market for tea bag filter papers can be considered competitive and diversified due to the widespread location of raw material sources. Leading market players are spending more on research activities to develop innovative products like nylon tea bags or grease-proof tea filter papers.

“Rising popularity of specialty tea, such as herbal teas and loose leaf teas has increased the use of transparent or loose leaf tea filter bags. While growing preference for sustainable materials and environmental awareness is veering the global market toward compostable tea filter paper products,” says – Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Recent Developments by the Tea Filter Paper Manufacturing Industries

In May 2022, Delfort Group released its new product line of tea filter papers for making non-heatseal tea bags. The paper is compostable as well as Halal certified and the company claims to have made it using the cleanest Alpine water from Austria Mountains. It is available in both white and natural colors and is capable of the highest retention of tea particles during transfusion ensuring full color and aroma transfer.

In May 2021, IMA Company developed a machine for eco-friendly teabag packaging with final cartons using biodegradable sealing envelopes. This new IMA CT11 machine is capable of packing 200 tetrahedral or pillow tea bags with thread and tag per minute. The company claims that sustainable packaging has been the project’s guiding principle as everything that the CT11 handles is biodegradable.

Key Companies Profiled

Terranova Papers S.A. Sikri Packaging Corporation LLC TeqNova Inc. H. Glatfelter Company Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj Riensch & Held GmbH & Co. KG Twin Rivers Paper Company Nippon Paper Papylia Co. Ltd. Filtrolex Technologies IPA Global Co. Purico Group Limited

Key Segments:

By Material Type:

Paper

Cellulose

Plastic

Other Materials

By Type of Tea:

Green Tea

Masala Tea

Herbal Tea

Ice Tea

Other Types of Tea

By Basis of weight:

Below 18 g/m2

18 g/m2 to 22 g/m2

More than 22 g/m2

By Heat Sealing Type:

Heat Sealable Paper

Non-heat Sealable Paper

By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show – Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

