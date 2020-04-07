Breaking News
User Solutions Joins Fight Against Covid – Free Production Scheduling Software

User Solutions Joins Fight Against Covid with its offering of Free Production Scheduling Software

User Solutions, a producer of production scheduling software systems to deliver its Resource Manager for Excel (RMX), a standalone production scheduling and inventory system free of charge to manufacturers temporarily repurposing their production lines in the fight against Coronavirus.

User Solutions, a producer of production scheduling software systems to deliver its Resource Manager for Excel (RMX), a standalone production scheduling and inventory system free of charge to manufacturers temporarily repurposing their production lines in the fight against Coronavirus.

SOUTH LYON, Mich., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — User Solutions, a producer of production scheduling software systems, announces it will offer Resource Manager for Excel (RMX), a standalone production scheduling and inventory system free of charge to manufacturers temporarily repurposing their production lines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, User Solutions will provide free training and basic implementation to further hasten the pace to manufacture Covid-19 related products.

RMX will enable manufacturers to quickly (within a few hours) utilize the full range of functionality needed to reschedule operations to deliver Covid-19 relevant products. This will be achieved without having to waste resources and manpower temporarily altering their ERP and production scheduling systems and then converting them back to their original workflows and operations.

“Drawing from our 30 plus years’ experience serving manufacturers, we have come to appreciate what is involved with supporting a sudden conversion to a new product with all new bills of resources: labor, work centers and bills of materials. We would be thrilled to play an instrumental role in helping manufacturers that are changing gears to produce Covid-19 related products by saving them time and substantial costs through the use of our RMX,” says Jim Convis, President of User Solutions.

During Covid-19 product conversions, manufacturers can benefit from RMX’s Bill of Resource (BOR) – a revolutionary concept that combines the routings with the bills of material so that they are scheduled concurrently.  This enables RMX to provide two desperately needed functions: bringing stability to a manufacturer’s supply chain by quoting accurate delivery of both quantity and date, and establishing and optimizing a realistic supply chain from their new vendors.

Since RMX can be rapidly implemented and configured to support production line conversions and schedules in the fight against the coronavirus, manufacturers big and small can quickly move to action whether the need is more masks, ventilators, gowns, gloves – you name it. Material Requirements Planning as well as Production Planning and Scheduling considering Finite Capacity can all be managed with ease.

“It’s amazing to see how America’s businesses are coming together to make a difference in any way that they can. For instance, when we reached out to Ripple Effect Communications, we were so thankful to have their talented digital PR and social media team step up to manage our campaign free of charge so that we could get the word out quickly and effectively. And it also goes to show that businesses of all kinds can do their part,” according Jim Convis, President of User Solutions.

About User Solutions, Inc.
User Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1991 in response to the demand for lower cost, easy to learn and use software solutions for the manufacturing and operations management markets. As either an add-on solution to existing ERP solutions, or running stand alone, their affordable planning, scheduling, and tracking solutions are known for great flexibility, rapid implementation and increasing the knowledge and skill set of those involved with the production process.

Media Contact
Valerie Harding
Ripple Effect Communications
Tel: 617-536-8887
Email: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b314a856-3c2b-4b2e-8452-e2ddf106bde8

