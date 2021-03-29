USERLYTICS, LEADING INTERNATIONAL UX RESEARCH PLATFORM, ADDS UNIQUE NO-DOWNLOAD WEB RECORDER TO ITS CAPABILITIES

Breaking News
New recorder is compatible across all major browsers and requires no extensions, plugins or downloads, making remote user experience testing more accessible than ever before

Userlytics' no-download web recorder is completely web based, and requires no extensions or external applications to use, allowing for easy participant onboarding.

Miami, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Userlytics, a leading global platform for easy and intuitive remote user experience testing, has just launched its latest capability: a no-download web recorder. With the new no-download web recorder, test participants can join unmoderated and moderated usability tests directly from their browser, allowing for an extremely easy and enjoyable testing experience for test participants, and as a result, more scalable B2B and B2C user research for clients.

With the new no-download test recorder, remote testing participants only need an invitation link to join a usability test. Traditionally, remote user experience testing required participants to download applications, extensions or plugins so that UX researchers could view participants navigate and use the brand’s software and/or digital assets. But with the new no-download web recorder, participants can user test businesses’ software assets without ever leaving their browser.

Userlytics’ no-download web recorder offers the following benefits:

  • Extremely easy onboarding, resulting in less participant drop-off
  • Easy recruitment of B2B Target Personas within corporate firewalls
  • Compatibility with the latest version of the most commonly used browsers, including Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge

Userlytics’ new no-download web recorder adds to the growing differentiation of the Userlytics product offering, including native integration of both card sorting and tree testing, “invisible” observers for moderated sessions, unlimited seats and accounts, unlimited storage of results, unlimited concurrent testing, unlimited participants per study, “No SDK” mobile apps, automated translation of participant UI in any language, global participant panel of almost 1,000,000 and QA reviews of every result session.

About Userlytics: 

Userlytics is a full featured state of the art user experience research platform with a global participant panel of nearly one million users. Since 2009, Userlytics has been helping enterprises and agencies improve the user and customer experience of their websites, apps and prototypes. With a scalable pricing model and a diverse worldwide panel, Userlytics allows brands to run both moderated and unmoderated usability studies with as many or as little participants as they choose. In addition to its testing services, Userlytics offers a variety of optional professional services including senior UX Consultants in both Europe (Madrid) and the U.S. (San Diego, Austin & Miami) who can help clients achieve actionable UX insights. 

