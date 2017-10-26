USFCR Client Omega Tech Communication Services Receives Three Federal Contracts

Palm Bay, Florida, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Federal Contractor Registration – the world’s largest third-party government registration firm – is pleased to announce that Verified Vendor Omega Tech Communication Services, LLC recently received three federal contracts.

The contracts – issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service, the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Department of the Army – are valued at, respectively, $115,260, $28,920, and $10,900, for a total of just north of $155,000.

The contracts call for Omega Tech Communication Services to provide IT and telecom services; security detection systems; and cable, cord, and wire assemblies.

“We are a very agile company,” said Omega Tech Communication Services Manager of Operations Daniel Laing. “We’re small enough that you deal directly with managers, in the event something arises.”

Minority-owned Omega Tech Communication Services, according to Laing, also “provides fast and reliable services, and makes available to its clients a dedicated staff that ensures customer satisfaction.”

Though the business has been in operation just since 2015, Laing and his team have more than seven years of telecommunication industry experience, including low-voltage voice data and security and network infrastructure.

Eric Knellinger, president of US Federal Contractor Registration, says that companies like Omega Tech Communication Services are exactly the types of companies that the government looks for when considering contract awards because of its range of available services as well as for its commitment to providing high-quality customer services.



“I cannot stress enough the importance in making sure you’re able to deliver what you say you’re going to deliver – and to do it within required time frames,” said Knellinger. “Once a business, no matter its size, demonstrates its ability to meet deadlines, it becomes an attractive option for government buyers looking to award a contract.”

Laing called his experience working with US Federal Contractor Registration – especially acquisition specialist Marianne Swager and her assistant, Wendy Coutinho – “wonderful.”

“All of my questions have been promptly answered, I received plenty of literature to familiarize myself with the subject, and Marianne and Wendy were awesome,” said Laing. “Even with our hectic schedule, they were able to coordinate with Omega Tech to make sure we took full advantage of the services available to us.”

Omega Tech Communication Services is available to provide a range of telecommunication services, including upgrades for new builds, WiFi installation, NVR camera installation, and network infrastructure modifications.

US Federal Contractor Registration helps its clients complete and maintain a System for Award Management (SAM) Registration, access contact information for federal buyers in their industries, develop award- and contract-winning marketing techniques and plans, and also uniquely position themselves for success.

