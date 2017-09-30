Breaking News
USHCC Announces 2017 HBE Elite Honorees

Dallas, TX, Sept. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is proud to announce this year’s slate of Hispanic Business Enterprise (HBE) honorees. Every year, the USHCC honors a select group of Hispanic entrepreneurs, based on nominations received from top corporations that do business with Hispanic suppliers. The honorees are highlighted during the USHCC’s National Convention at the HBE Elite Luncheon.

This year’s honorees are: Founder and Chief of Creative Strategist Bandujo Advertising + Design, Inc., Mr. Jose Mandujo; President and CEO of Campos EPC, Mr. Marco Campos; CEO of Cacique Inc., Mr. Gilbert de Cardenas; CEO of Husco International, Mr. Austin Ramirez, and Operator and Chief Marketing Officer of Renuoil of America Inc., Ms. Sophia Salas-Del Pozo will be recognized as the 2017 Hispanic Business Enterprise (HBE) Elite Honorees, on October 3rd at the Omni Dallas Hotel, in Dallas Texas.

USHCC President & CEO Javier Palomarez said: “I am delighted to acknowledge the men and women who are trailblazers in their respective fields, innovators, and job creators, and who are illustrative of the very best in our Hispanic business community.”

Sophia Salas-Del Pozo is an Operator and Chief Marketing Officer of RenuOil of America and provides recycling and sustainability programs for service industry partners. The business was especially hit hard by the recession but arduous work, dedication, and quick thinking helped keep the company afloat.

Austin Ramirez is the President and CEO of HUSCO International, a global engineering and manufacturing company that provides hydraulic components for automotive and off-highway applications. During his tenure, the company was designated as a Global Growth Company by the World Economic Forum.

Gil de Cardenas is the CEO and serves on the Board of Cacique Inc. Since his arrival at Cacique in 2009, Gil revamped and professionalized the management team that resulted in the company’s manufacturing capacity being doubled.

Marco Campos, President and CEO of Campos EPC, is an engineer, entrepreneur/business owner, and philanthropist. He has founded and operated multiple companies with nationwide offices, the largest of which is Campos EPC which started operations in 2005.

Jose R. Bandujo, Founder and Chief Creative Strategist Bandujo Advertising and known for the known for his smart and edgy marketing creations.

Prior HBE Elite Honorees have included: Mr. Jerry Brenholz, President and CEO of ATR International; Ms. April Diez, Vice Chair of Diez Group; Ms. Denise Griffin, President of Prodigy Contracting Group; Ms. Dolores Rodriguez, President and CEO of Milagro Packaging; Mr. Vincent Rossy CEO of CorTech LLC; Ms. Maria Bastian Thompson, Founder and CEO of Agile Sourcing Partners, Inc.; and Mr. Randy Velarde President of The Plaza Group.

DISCLAIMER: All titles herein pertain to the dates of the respective HBE Elite Luncheon, and may/may not reflect the current positions or status of employment of the listed individuals.

To learn more about the USHCC National Convention, visit ushcc.com/convention.

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $668 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

