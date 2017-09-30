USHCC Announces Attendance of Mayor Mike Rawlings at National Convention

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Dallas, TX, Sept. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is proud to announce that The Honorable Mayor of the City of Dallas, Mike Rawlings, will join the USHCC’s Welcome Reception on October 1st, at the 2017 National Convention in Dallas, Texas.

“We are very honored and delighted to have Mayor Rawlings join us to address our National Convention,” said USHCC President & CEO Javier Palomarez. “Mayor Rawlings’ vision and dedication has led the City of Dallas through remarkable economic growth while continuously working to make it an inclusive and welcoming place. We are proud to bring the largest gathering of Hispanic business leaders in America back to his city.”

Mayor Rawlings said, “I am thrilled to be joining the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at their 2017 National Convention. Dallas is a thriving epicenter for Hispanic-owned businesses. We are creating strategic improvements in order to create the right conditions for economic growth and fairness for businesses throughout our city. I am looking forward to personally welcoming everyone to Dallas.”

“Our return to Dallas for another National Convention shows the great capacity of this city and the admirable service of its Mayor and Council. I am very glad to have Mayor Rawlings with us as he welcomes all attendees to this year’s convention,” said USHCC Chairman, Don Salazar.  

The USHCC National Convention brings together Hispanic business owners, corporate executives and members of more than 200 local Hispanic chambers of commerce from across the country, offering the opportunity to establish strategic, long-lasting business partnerships through dialogue, matchmaking and learning. Signature events of the USHCC National Convention include the Million Dollar Club Breakfast (MDC), Hispanic Business Enterprise (HBE) Elite Luncheon, the ERG Summit, the Women in Business and Leadership Luncheon (WIBL), and the CEO Panel.

To learn more about the USHCC National Convention, visit ushcc.com/convention. 

 

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $668 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

 

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2d7670a-a4a7-4197-a1b7-aba5399e7335

CONTACT: Communications Team
United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
