HITRUST certification further confirms the enterprise-class security, compliance and risk management readiness of Ushur’s AI-powered intelligent automation platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ushur , the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced that it has achieved a two-year risk-based (r2) certification for its CXA platform from the HITRUST Alliance . This benchmark for compliance, privacy and security serves as further confirmation that customer and enterprise data, especially in highly regulated industries such as insurance and healthcare, is secure on the Ushur technology stack.

Chief Technology Officer and Ushur cofounder Henry Peter said: “At Ushur, privacy and security of customers’ data and compliance with regulatory requirements has always been the top priority, and our certification with HITRUST further confirms that our platform and the solutions developed on it are eminently trustworthy. Self-serve, digital-first customer experiences that meet the rigorous demands of security and compliance take a heavy toll on enterprise infrastructure and especially on their IT team. Ushur delivers not only the platform and the AI-first technology, but also the consultative expertise needed to make automating customer journeys a reality.”

In addition to its HITRUST certification, Ushur’s security and compliance readiness includes SOC 2 Type II certification. A SOC 2 Type II certification is an attestation by an independent and authorized external auditor based on a Service Organization Control (SOC) audit. The attestation reviews how an organization handles sensitive information as per Trusted Service Criteria set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The Ushur platform is General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant, which gives strict guidance and standards on the use and protection of personal data in a commercial setting. As a provider of enterprise-class solutions to the healthcare industry, Ushur also meets the standards of the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which requires companies that deal with protected health information (PHI) to enact physical, network and process security measures. In addition, the platform is PCI-DSS compliant, meeting a set of security standards designed to ensure that companies that accept, process, store or transmit credit card information maintain a secure environment.

Over 50% of Ushur’s customers are Fortune 500 companies including global insurance and healthcare brands such as Aflac, Unum, Irish Life, Cigna and Tower Insurance. To learn more about how Ushur keeps data safe and private, visit Ushur.com/platform/security-and-compliance .

