Ushur Adds Kashif Mahbub to Its Senior Leadership to Drive Marketing and Growth

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Veteran automation, product and marketing executive aims to rapidly scale Ushur’s global go-to-market functions and build a category-leading brand

Kashif Mabub – headshot

Kashif Mabub, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Ushur

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ushur, the leading provider of intelligent automation for enterprise customer engagement, today announced that Kashif Mahbub has joined the company as its Senior Vice President of Marketing. Kashif brings more than two decades of experience in building global technology brands and bringing category-defining platforms and products to the enterprise market worldwide.

The move represents a critical step for Ushur as it expands its senior leadership team and scales its growth operations with a focus towards leading the global markets in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) and enterprise customer experience management.

“I am thrilled to have Kashif’s outstanding talent become part of Ushur’s leadership team at such a critical juncture in our journey,” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO and co-founder at Ushur. “Kashif’s deep experience in category design, global brand development and building high-performance go-to-market functions will play a pivotal role in bringing Ushur’s unique brand of intelligent customer engagement solutions to the global market.”

Kashif will oversee the company’s marketing function, spanning brand, communications, community, digital marketing and all aspects of its growth operations with a focus to drive global adoption of Ushur’s AI-powered platform and solutions. Kashif will be based at Ushur’s headquarters in Silicon Valley and will report to CEO Simha Sadasiva.

“From my very first conversation with the founding team at Ushur, it was clear that they have a vision to transform the enterprise customer journey that is entirely original and profoundly unique,” Kashif said. “Today, I couldn’t be more excited to join this stellar team to help tell the story of Ushur on a global scale and accelerate our drive to help businesses forever transform the way they onboard, serve and delight their customers.”

Most recently, Kashif was the Vice President of Product Marketing at Automation Anywhere, where he built and grew numerous marketing functions from the ground up, including product and technical marketing, competitive intelligence, analyst relations and content, helping the company grow from an early stage startup to nearly $300M in annual revenue with $840M in investments from blue-chip investors and achieve nearly $7B valuation, all in a three-year period of exponential growth. Kashif did seminal work in creating Robotic Process Automation (RPA) as a category and the fastest growing sector in software technology today. Prior to Automation Anywhere, Kashif held numerous marketing and product leadership roles at fast-growing startups, building and managing teams and brands across North America, Europe and Asia.

This news comes on the heels of Ushur’s announcement that it has extended its Series B investment, adding Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar as investors and strategic advisors.

About Ushur
Ushur enables enterprises to intelligently automate and digitally transform their end-to-end customer–facing workflows through its AI-powered, no-code and cloud-native intelligent process automation platform. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Pentland Ventures, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s intelligent process automation solutions for customer engagement are currently in production at some of the leading insurance providers across the globe including Irish Life, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Tower Insurance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/048175e5-9deb-442e-b58f-18523aee45ad

 

