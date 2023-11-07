Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace, enabling rapid integration with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ushur, the leader in AI-Powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), announced its partnership with Five9, an industry leading provider of cloud contact centers solutions. The Ushur CXA platform is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace, making it easy for businesses to integrate Ushur with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

Henry Peter, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Ushur, said: “The customer experience ecosystem necessitates seamless integration and operation with voice, chat and other engagement channels. Five9 has been a great partner for Ushur in making it easier than ever to accelerate a true multiple channel customer experience. We believe that this partnership is a critical one for enterprise customers across industries and that customer experiences will only improve over time thanks to lower barriers to entry for multichannel journeys.”

The Five9 platform facilitates billions of call minutes annually, and provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage, and empower contact center agents and deliver tangible business results.

The Ushur CXA platform makes it quick and painless for business users to build customer experiences that depend on sensitive PHI or PII data. That sensitive data lives in core systems at regulated enterprises, and is traditionally difficult to integrate into document-based and conversational customer-facing automation. The integration between the two platforms ensures more so than ever that those secure, voice-enabled experiences are simple to build and update so businesses can finish their digital transformation projects quickly.

“We love that there’s a customer experience solution that comes ready with HIPAA compliance, HITRUST compliance, GDPR compliance and PCI-DSS compliance and certifications — all through a no-code approach,” said Brian Bitsky, Senior Director UC/ISV Partnerships at Five9. “There are few partners in the customer experience ecosystem with such a dogged focus on the security and compliance of their intelligent automation deployments as Ushur.”

Ushur reports that over 50% of its customer base are Fortune 500 companies, including global insurance and healthcare brands such as Aflac, Unum, Irish Life and Cigna. To learn more about how Ushur keeps data safe and private in customer experiences on any and every channel, visit Ushur.com/platform/security-and-compliance.

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of enterprise intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a secure, no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation solutions are currently in production at some of the leading healthcare and insurance companies across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum, Aetna, and Cigna.

