SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ushur , the AI-powered leader in Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced the expansion of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the general availability of its integration with Amazon Connect, an easy-to-use omnichannel cloud contact center from AWS that provides superior customer service at a lower cost . Leveraging Amazon Connect can help increase agent productivity and improve customer engagements. The no-code Ushur platform is designed to allow enterprise business teams to rapidly design and deploy automated, personalized insurance, healthcare, and financial services experiences. Gathering critical customer data with Ushur and assisting customer service agents by presenting it in Amazon Connect can ensure all parties have the right information at the right time throughout the service journey.

Ushur strives to make the customer experience journey easy even when it involves customers reaching into a contact (or service) center. The integration with Amazon Connect, which is already broadly used, means clients can quickly expand the agent service tool kit to automate gathering data from their customers—even while on the phone with them.

Head of Global Partnerships and Channels at Ushur, Bruce Holbert, said, “We are ecstatic to leverage Amazon Connect in the Ushur ecosystem and to further optimize customer experiences no matter what channel they occur on. Ushur brings a first-to -market capability where customers can interact with an enterprise over voice channels, and deflect seamlessly to an app-like experience in Ushur Invisible App™.”

Amazon Connect makes contact center operations easier than ever by creating an omnichannel platform and service center where anyone can design and sustain customer service operations. Amazon Connect combines the power of an API-driven solution with the voice-native capabilities of a cloud-based platform. Integrating Ushur with Amazon Connect provides the ability to automate customer experiences end-to-end on any channel and to deliver a more responsive, flexible, and agile customer service.

Ushur will focus on bringing the voice-enabled and omnichannel customer experience to insurance carriers, healthcare companies, and financial services companies in need of digital transformation. For more information on Ushur and Amazon Connect, visit https://ushur.com/company/partners .

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a secure, no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading healthcare and insurance companies across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum, and Aetna.

