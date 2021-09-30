Ushur Expands Solutions Partnership With FINEOS to Reimagine the Disability and Absence Management Ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ushur , the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation (CXA)™, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with FINEOS , the leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally, to enable straight-through processing for key stages in the absence management process. The widely adopted FINEOS Integrated Disability and Absence Management solution (IDAM) for insurance carriers will be integrated with the Ushur CXA platform, delivering intelligent automation of internal and customer communications, customer-facing workflows and document uploads.

“We are thrilled to partner with an industry leader like FINEOS to offer a more streamlined and comprehensive ecosystem-supported experience for insurance carriers and their customers worldwide,” said Michael Fisher, VP of Product at Ushur. “Together, Ushur and FINEOS are the first to market with the capability to handle disability customer communications through any channel and shepherd claimants to resolution in drastically reduced time.”

Joint solution helps simplify the complexity of IDAM

The FINEOS Platform combines a flexible, innovative core insurance suite with digital and data capabilities. Together, the Ushur-FINEOS solution provides end-to-end automation of customer journeys and delivers the information to empower a smarter, more responsive and improved customer experience. The FINEOS IDAM solution simplifies complexity by automating rules, calculations and processes around paid and unpaid absences, including insurance Short Term Disability claims. “ FINEOS is excited to partner with Ushur to bring the world’s first integrated, omnichannel solution for RFP intake and absence and claims communications management to the Group Benefits market,” said Jason T. Andrew , Chief Alliance Officer at FINEOS.

Launch at InsureTech Connect (ITC) 2021

Ushur and FINEOS announced that the joint solution will be unveiled at the annual InsureTech Connect (ITC) 2021, the insurance technology industry’s largest conference and expo, which will be held in Las Vegas October 4-6, 2021. To explore how this joint solution can benefit IDAM offerings, audiences can reserve their space at ushur.com/request-demo .

The joint solution will also be featured in Ushur’s live executive panel at ITC, which will feature insurance industry experts, visionaries and thought leaders. The panel will be moderated by Ushur CEO, Simha Sadasiva, and attendees of ITC can preregister for this executive panel at the Ushur website .

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Pentland Ventures, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading insurance providers across the globe, including Irish Life, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Tower Insurance.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurers globally with 7 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the largest life insurers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive insurers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides core administration capabilities including absence management, billing, claims, payments, policy administration, provider management and new business and underwriting; all of which are configurable to operate independently or as FINEOS AdminSuite , an end-to-end core administration suite.

For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com .

