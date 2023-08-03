New UshurX solutions improve commercial and Medicaid health plan quality

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced the launch of new additions to its UshurX line of prepackaged solutions focused on solving the most common issues in healthcare. With these solution packs, enterprises can rapidly deploy multichannel, secure, compliant AI-powered automated digital experiences.

Business users can quickly deploy Ushur’s experience automation capabilities right out of the box, enabling health plan members to take actions toward better health and well-being.

The new UshurX solutions include:

UshurX for Commercial Health Plan Quality Engagement & Activation: Helps commercial health plans close Quality and Care gaps by guiding employees toward actions that support their health and well-being

Helps commercial health plans close Quality and Care gaps by guiding employees toward actions that support their health and well-being UshurX for Medicaid Quality Engagement & Activation: Helps Medicaid plans automate member engagement to support Quality and Care Management goals.

“Commercial and Medicaid health plans alike know how hard it is to reach, engage, and influence employees and members to make better health decisions and take the right actions to support quality, health, and well-being,” said Yvonne Daugherty, Global Head of Industries for Ushur. “Ushur is responding by introducing purpose-built solutions to help these plans deploy intelligent automation that simplifies the engagement journey, improves employee and member experiences, and influences action while meeting the highest measures of compliance and security.”

With its UshurX solution packs, Ushur continues to help customers significantly reduce time-to-market with predefined, prebuilt AI-powered customer experiences, delivering time to value in mere weeks. UshurX leverages the Ushur CXA™ platform to help enterprises add two-way, outbound, digital-first engagements through HIPAA-secure and HITRUST-certified channels.

To learn more and sign up for free trials and demos, visit ushurx.com .

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of enterprise intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a secure, no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation solutions are currently in production at some of the leading healthcare and insurance companies across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum, Aetna, and Cigna.

