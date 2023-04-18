SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced the launch of UshurX , a line of prepackaged solutions focused on solving the most common customer engagement issues in healthcare, insurance and other highly regulated industries. With these solution packs, enterprises can rapidly deploy multichannel, AI-powered and fully automated digital experiences to address time-sensitive use cases, going from ideation to production within weeks as opposed to months and years.

UshurX solutions leverage key features of Ushur’s SaaS-based CXA platform, namely no-code workflow orchestration, conversational AI-powered experience automation and easy integration with enterprise core systems for quick deployment and powerful functionality right out of the box. Designed for business users with templatized workflows that require minimal customization, UshurX solution packs automate industry-specific use cases such as Medicaid Redetermination in the healthcare sector and Severe Weather Alerts and other auto and property solutions in the insurance sector. and other auto and property solutions in the insurance sector.

“The combined burdens of today’s tech debt-ridden enterprise technology stacks and heavy regulatory compliance considerations increasingly turn intelligent automation initiatives into years-long cross-departmental projects that cost millions,” said Kashif Mahbub, Chief Marketing Officer of Ushur. “With UshurX, we are enabling enterprises to achieve the fastest time to value for their most urgent use cases with solutions tailored to line-of-business needs. In today’s macroeconomic conditions, these prebuilt automation workflows that drastically reduce discovery, development and production timelines have already proven to be a game changer for our customers.”

UshurX solution packs include:

Auto and Property Insurance – Severe Weather Alerts: To help auto and property carriers automate real-time alerts for urgent weather, converse with their customers empathetically in times of crisis and guide them through claims processes.

To help auto and property carriers automate real-time alerts for urgent weather, converse with their customers empathetically in times of crisis and guide them through claims processes. Healthcare – Medicaid Redetermination: To help Medicaid health plans connect with hard-to-reach participants in order to validate their contact details, update their household information and guide them through the claims process with a HIPAA-secure digital experience.

To help Medicaid health plans connect with hard-to-reach participants in order to validate their contact details, update their household information and guide them through the claims process with a HIPAA-secure digital experience. Healthcare – Medicare Quality Assurance: To help Medicare health plans communicate proactively with patients, gather missing data and interactively close gaps in care.

“We recognize that every organization is at a different level of readiness with automation and AI, but all are facing competitive pressures from the market,” said Simha Sadasiva, Cofounder & CEO of Ushur. “Now, enterprises can make immediate changes more easily by focusing on the highest-need use cases with UshurX. We’re making experience automation near-instant and frictionless for all, while meeting the stringent security and compliance requirements of our global customer base, representing some of the world’s most highly regulated industries.”

Ushur has found that customers using UshurX solutions have significantly reduced time-to-market for their experience-focused use cases. These solutions have also helped enterprises differentiate themselves by anticipating customers’ needs. UshurX solution packs are focused on automating outbound, two-way digital engagements through HIPAA-secure channels, enabling enterprises to be proactive to customer requests before they arise.

UshurX solution packs are available now, and the selection will continue to expand with offerings for additional industries and use cases. To learn more and sign up for free trials and demos, visit www.ushur.com/UshurX .

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform purpose-built to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide secure, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a HIPAA-secure, no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading healthcare and insurance companies across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Tower Insurance.

