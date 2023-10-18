Purpose-built solutions expedite carrier responses and reduce operational burden, leveraging domain-specific AI and automation capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ushur , the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), announced the launch of its new AI-powered solutions to automate and expedite the intake process for Group Benefits sales quoting and requests for proposal (RFP). The solutions reduce turnaround times for the entire RFP process, support high-volume processing, increase close ratios and alleviate operational burden by eliminating manual intake work.

Ushur’s domain-specific AI auto-processes incoming quote requests and proposal emails and their many attachments to:

Classify incoming requests

Extract and organize data from emails and attachments, such as census data, plan design summaries and carrier benefit booklets

Perform census file transformation by cleaning, validating and transforming census data based on business rules

Identify missing information from emails and attachments and auto-respond to the sender or proposal specialists to enable gathering of critical missing information via Ushur’s multi-channel engagement capabilities

Summarize all needed information into concise and actionable formats within client systems, such as CRMs for quote and proposal team finalization.

Yvonne Daugherty, Global Head of Industries at Ushur, said: “Ushur recognizes the challenges faced during peak Group Benefits sales and renewal periods, such as open enrollment, where efficient and timely request for quote and proposal communications are crucial. When carriers, health insurers and investment companies are continually pushed to achieve more with fewer resources, Ushur is stepping in to provide assistance with these proven automation solutions.”

Equitable , one of America’s leading financial services companies, automated their request for quote and proposal intake process using Ushur’s AI-powered automation solution. Previously, broker quote and RFP requests took five days on average to process. Ushur helped Equitable compress processing time from five days down to five minutes, delivering needed response speed and significantly reducing operational burden.

Stephanie Shields, Head of Employee Benefits at Equitable, noted: “Even during the busiest weeks, we can swiftly set up a quote request from a broker in our systems without human interaction, providing an accurate quote much faster than the industry average.”

Companies that sell Group Benefits such as health insurance, supplemental and ancillary benefits and retirement products such as 401Ks and pensions benefit from this solution. The capabilities of this solution may also be utilized in other business sectors that deal with high volumes of inbound email and file processing.

For more information about Ushur’s RFP and Census Automation solutions and to sign up for a free trial, visit ushur.com/quoting-rfp .

