NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USI Affinity and Old Republic Lawyers Specialty Insurance (ORLSI) today announced a new strategic partnership to offer a superior, comprehensive Lawyers Professional Liability insurance program to attorneys and law firms in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and South Carolina, effective immediately.

“We are excited to announce this new partnership with Old Republic Lawyers Specialty Insurance,” stated Mike Mooney, USI Affinity’s Senior Vice President and Professional Liability Practice Leader. “This collaboration represents a milestone in our ongoing commitment to serving the legal community through the expansion of our Lawyers Professional Liability insurance program in five additional states. USI Affinity understands the unique needs and challenges legal professionals face, and this new partnership with Old Republic allows us to provide tailored, comprehensive insurance coverage to even more attorneys and firms across the country. Together, we will continue to innovate and adapt to the changing legal environment, providing outstanding coverage and risk management solutions.”

Old Republic Lawyers Specialty Insurance President, Mike Furlong added: “This exciting partnership reflects our dedication to delivering high-quality insurance offerings, risk management and support to legal practitioners. USI Affinity has earned its reputation as the industry’s leading broker specializing in Lawyers Professional Liability insurance, and we are confident that together, our teams will continually deliver next-level solutions to attorneys and law firms.”

For additional information, please contact Mike Mooney at Mike.Mooney@usi.com or 610-537-1441.

About USI Affinity

For over 75 years, USI Affinity has developed, marketed and administered programs to deliver unique advantages in insurance coverage, price and service. USI Affinity markets and administers insurance programs for over 440 organizations nationwide, representing more than 22 million association, union and alumni members. USI Affinity is a division of USI Insurance Services. For more information about USI Affinity, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.usi.com.

About Old Republic Lawyers Specialty Insurance (ORLSI)

ORLSI is a team of proven experts specializing in Lawyers Professional Liability insurance. With ORLSI’s underwriting, actuarial, and claims expertise, along with responsive products and a focus on risk management, we are well-positioned to meet the needs of both current and future law firm customers.

CONTACT: Timothy Denton USI Insurance Services 914-747-6339 timothy.denton@usi.com Mike Mooney USI Affinity 610-537-1441 mike.mooney@usi.com