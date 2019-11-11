USI Insurance Services Acquires Alfred J. Davis Company

New Partnership Expands USI’s Commercial and Personal Risk Presence in Northwest Region

VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in insurance brokerage and risk management, today announced the acquisition of Portland, Oregon-based insurance agency Alfred J. Davis Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1947, Alfred J. Davis Company has been providing commercial insurance and personal risk solutions to businesses and individuals in Oregon for over 70 years. The agency’s employees and business operations will be integrated with USI’s existing office in Portland, Oregon.

Commenting on the announcement, Alfred J. Davis Company President, Dick Davis, stated: “Since our founding, it has been our mission to provide our clients with exceptional service and personalized coverage solutions. With this acquisition, our valued clients will continue to enjoy the exceptional service they have come to expect from our agency, along with expanded access to USI’s best-in-class solutions, customized through proprietary analytics, local and national resources, and team-based planning. We look forward to helping expand USI’s footprint in Oregon and the greater Northwest region.”

Christopher J. Prentice, USI Northwest regional CEO, added: “For well over a half-century, the talented professionals at Alfred J. Davis Company have been dedicated to delivering quality, customer-focused insurance and risk management solutions to businesses and individuals. Their ability to offer customizable solutions that fit the unique needs of their clients aligns perfectly with the USI ONE Advantage®, and we are thrilled to welcome Dick and his team to USI.”

