USI Insurance Services Acquires Chernoff Diamond & Co., LLC

USI Expands Retirement Planning, Employee Benefit, Commercial and Personal Risk Expertise

VALHALLA, N.Y., May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of New York-based retirement, benefits and risk management advisory firm, Chernoff Diamond & Co., LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the announcement, Michael J. Sicard, USI’s chairman and chief executive officer, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome the clients and experienced professionals from Chernoff Diamond to the USI family. For nearly 45 years, Chernoff Diamond has been serving the needs of businesses and individuals across the country. We look forward to building on their innovation and expertise and continue to focus on long-term client relationships through the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive knowledge platform that integrates proprietary analytics, networked resources and enterprise planning to deliver truly customized solutions with material financial impact to clients.”

Alex Chernoff, president, Chernoff Diamond, added: “Our goal was to partner with a proven organization that will make us better. We are excited to be joining forces with USI, an established leader in employee benefits and retirement plan consulting, risk management, insurance brokerage and private client insurance services. By becoming one, by combining our experience, expertise and client focus with the dimension and industry leading capabilities of USI, we are positioned to continue delivering sound advice and comprehensive services to clients throughout the country.”

About USI 
USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects together over 6,000 industry-leading professionals across more than 150 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

CONTACT: Edward J. Bowler
USI Insurance Services
914-749-8504
[email protected]

Timothy Denton
USI Insurance Services
914-747-6339
[email protected]
