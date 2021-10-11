Breaking News
USI Insurance Services Acquires Daul Insurance

New Partnership Expands USI’s Louisiana-based Expertise

VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Gretna, Louisiana-based Daul Insurance. Founded in 1960, Daul Insurance is an independent risk management and employee benefits agency serving businesses and individuals in Louisiana. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the new partnership, Daul Insurance President, Jerry Daul, stated: “For more than 60 years, our team’s mission at Daul Insurance has been to improve ourselves, our agency and our community in support of our valued clients. I am confident that our partnership with USI, one of the world’s leading insurance brokerage and consulting firms, will further enhance this mission and our ability to continue serving our clients with the best-in-class solutions and expertise they deserve.”

John Collado, USI’s regional CEO, added: “We are excited to welcome Jerry and the professionals from Daul Insurance to the USI family. Together, we look forward to advancing Daul Insurance’s longstanding reputation for delivering superior service and expertise to clients by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line financial impact.”

About USI
USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

