USI Insurance Services Acquires Full Service Insurance Agency, Inc.

New Partnership Expands USI’s Commercial, Employee Benefit and Personal Risk Expertise in Tennessee

VALHALLA, N.Y., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting, today announced the acquisition of Franklin, Tennessee-based Full Service Insurance Agency, Inc. Founded in 1975, Full Service Insurance is one of middle Tennessee’s leading independent insurance agencies, specializing in commercial insurance, employee benefits and personal risk solutions for businesses and individuals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Pratt, Jr., president, Full Service Insurance, stated: “Joining forces with USI, one of the world’s leading risk management, insurance brokerage and consulting organizations, marks an exciting milestone for our firm. I am confident this new partnership will further strengthen our long-standing reputation for delivering superior solutions, expertise and service to our valued clients throughout the Middle Tennessee region.”

“For over 40 years, Full Service Insurance has been helping businesses and individuals protect the things most important to them,” stated John Pratt, vice president, Full Service Insurance. “Going forward, our clients will continue to have the opportunity to work with our talented team of local experts, in addition to gaining access to an expanded suite of industry-leading tools, solutions and expertise available through the USI ONE Advantage®, a unique platform that delivers innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions with bottom-line financial impact.”

Tom Longhta, USI regional CEO, added: “This partnership affirms USI’s commitment to delivering an unparalleled level of service and expertise to our clients throughout Tennessee. We look forward to welcoming the clients and experienced professionals from Full Service Insurance to the USI family.”

About USI
USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 7,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

