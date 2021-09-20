USI Insurance Services Acquires Insurance and Capital Management

New Partnership Expands USI’s Washington-based Expertise

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Insurance and Capital Management LLC (“ICM”), an independent insurance brokerage operation based in Mill Creek, Washington, near Seattle, specializing in insurance and risk management for offshore fishing maritime operations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are extremely excited about this new partnership with USI,” stated Mike Amiss, principal, ICM. “Over many years, the ICM team has earned a strong reputation for delivering superior service and a deep understanding of the marine insurance marketplace, in particular offshore fishing operations. I am confident our partnership with USI will further enhance the value we bring to our clients.”

Nick Munday, principal, ICM, added: “Our clients will continue to benefit from our team delivering coordinated solutions and support on a local level combined with our unparalleled access to international insurance markets. As part of USI, they will also have access to USI’s market-leading resources, solutions and national expertise available through the USI ONE Advantage®. This gives us access to a unique platform that delivers innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions.”

Christopher Prentice, USI’s regional CEO, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome the full ICM team of talented professionals to the USI family. Together, we look forward to expanding our combined marine industry expertise and remain committed to delivering an unmatched level of service for our current and future clients throughout the Pacific Northwest.”

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

