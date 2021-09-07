Breaking News
USI Insurance Services Acquires Reynolds & Reynolds

New Partnership Expands USI’s Iowa-based Presence and Expertise

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Des Moines, Iowa-based Reynolds & Reynolds, Inc. Founded in 1976, Reynolds & Reynolds is an independent risk management and employee benefits agency serving businesses and individuals throughout Iowa and nationally. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the new partnership, Reynolds & Reynolds President, Stanley J. Reynolds, stated: “Over the last 45 years, we’ve worked hard to deliver an unparalleled level of personalized service and innovative solutions for our valued clients. Through our partnership with USI, we look forward to continuing this longstanding tradition of delivering exceptional service to businesses and individuals throughout Iowa and beyond, backed by USI’s best-in-class solutions.”

Donald McG. Woods, USI’s regional CEO, stated: “We are thrilled to grow USI’s presence in Iowa by welcoming Stanley and the talented professionals from Reynolds & Reynolds to the USI family. Together, we remain committed to delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise for our current and future clients by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, a unique platform that delivers innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions with bottom-line financial impact.”

USI’s Chairman and CEO, Michael J. Sicard, added: “We are excited to partner with the exceptional professionals and clients of Reynolds & Reynolds, while introducing a local Iowa-based presence for USI. We look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to continue Reynolds & Reynolds’ longstanding focus on building long-term client relationships with now an even further expanded suite of innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions.”

About USI
USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

