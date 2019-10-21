USI Insurance Services Acquires Scheetz, Hogan, Freeman & Phillips

USI Strengthens Commercial, Employee Benefit and Personal Risk Presence in Midsouth Region

VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in insurance brokerage and risk management, today announced the acquisition of Greenville, South Carolina-based insurance agency Scheetz, Hogan, Freeman & Phillips (SHFP). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1993, SHFP is one of the leading independent insurance agencies in South Carolina, specializing in commercial insurance, employee benefits and personal risk solutions for businesses and individuals. The agency has 24 employees, all of whom will be joining USI under the continued leadership of Ronald D. Scheetz, SHFP president and CEO. Mr. Scheetz will join USI’s Midsouth regional management team and serve as president of USI’s Greenville office.

Commenting on the announcement, James W. Dunn, USI Midsouth regional CEO, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ron and the experienced professionals from Scheetz, Hogan, Freeman & Phillips to the USI family. By partnering as one, we look forward to serving our current and future clients throughout the Carolinas with the USI ONE Advantage®, a unique platform that delivers innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions with bottom-line financial impact.”

Mr. Scheetz added: “USI is an established leader in the risk management, insurance brokerage and consulting market, known for their best-in-class solutions, including proprietary analytics, local and national resources, and team-based planning approach. I am confident this new partnership will further strengthen our long-standing reputation for delivering superior solutions, expertise and service to our local clients.”

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 7,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

