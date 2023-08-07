2023 Top Insurance Employers USI Insurance Services – Insurance Business America Top Insurance Employer Recognition, 2018-2023

VALHALLA, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, has been recognized as a “Top Insurance Employer” for the sixth consecutive year by Insurance Business America (IBA). Now in its sixth year, IBA’s annual Top Insurance Employer program recognizes leading U.S. insurance organizations based on a series of employee satisfaction metrics, including benefits, compensation, culture, employee development and commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Commenting on the announcement, Michael Sicard, chairman and chief executive officer for USI, stated: “We are honored to once again be recognized among Insurance Business America’s leading insurance industry employers for the sixth consecutive year. I want to congratulate our more than 10,000 team members who make this multi-year industry recognition possible and thank them for the invaluable contributions they bring to our organization and the clients and communities we serve each day.”

Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for USI, added: “We are proud to have cultivated a supportive and inclusive culture at USI that rewards and empowers our people to recognize their full potential and grow both personally and professionally. This multi-year industry achievement serves as continued motivation for us to consistently raise the bar when it comes to innovating an exceptional employee experience that drives satisfaction, engagement and superior business results.”

IBA’s Top Insurance Employer program consists of a two-phase qualification process, including an employer form submission and an anonymous employee satisfaction survey. Company results are distributed across four categories based on the number of employees and overall employee satisfaction scores. Learn more about IBA’s Top Insurance Employers program.

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 10,000 industry-leading professionals from more than 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

