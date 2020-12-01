Using Genetic Maps of the Brain to Understand Autism & Related Psychiatric Illnesses – A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

Dr. Daniel Geschwind

New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free webinar “Using Genetic Maps of the Brain to Understand Autism & Related Psychiatric Illnesses” on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 2pm to 3pm ET. The presenter will be Daniel Geschwind, M.D., Ph.D., UCLA School of Medicine, 2015 Distinguished Investigator Grant recipient, and winner of the 2012 Ruane Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Research. Genetic studies have identified many regions in the genome that contribute to risk for psychiatric diseases, including autism. Many such genome regions are located outside of areas occupied by genes which encode the myriad proteins that make up our cells and organs. A first step in understanding these “non-coding” genome regions is to create maps of their activity in the developing brain. Dr. Geschwind’s work suggests that one component of the risk for childhood disorders, as well as some adult onset disorders, resides in processes that occur in very early stages of fetal brain development. Understanding these processes better can help direct therapeutic and prevention strategies. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/decemberwebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $418 million to fund more than 5,000 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

