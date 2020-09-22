Usio Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by Usio. Usio expects to grant to the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering to cover overallotments, if any. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Usio intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including investments in our growth businesses and acquisitions.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering. Barrington Research Associates, Inc. is acting as co-manager in the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-221178) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and subsequently declared effective on December 6, 2017. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC. A final prospectus supplement relating to this offering will be filed by Usio with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus can be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Prospectus Department, 277 Park Avenue, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10172 or by email at [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, and www.akimbocard.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements relating to the expected use of the net proceeds from the offering of common stock, the expectation that the offering will proceed, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions; and that the securities will be offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3, management’s intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “intend,” “continue,” “look forward,” “anticipate,” and “expect” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the prepaid card business, the management of the Company’s growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

Joe Hassett, Investor Relations

Gregory FCA

[email protected]

484-686-6600