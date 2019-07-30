Usio Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Transaction Processing Volumes

Strengthens Position in Healthcare Sector with New Client Signings

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced the transaction processing results for the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Compared to 2018 Processing Results: Credit Card Dollars Processed + 8% Credit Card Transactions Processed +13% Electronic Check Transaction Volume +14% Returned Check Transactions Processed + 4% Prepaid Card Load Volume +95% Prepaid Card Transaction Volume +74% Total dollars processed for the second quarter of 2019 exceeded $876 million.

Both credit card dollars processed, and credit card transaction counts were the highest in the Company’s history with the increase primarily attributable to the success of our growth initiatives, particularly our card processing within the Integrated Payments (Payment Facilitation) segment due to increased penetration of the healthcare industry.

“Credit card volumes are once again at record levels. We also generated year-over-year growth across our ACH, prepaid and card processing segments this quarter,” said Louis Hoch, President and CEO of Usio. “We believe our ability to develop innovative technology that elegantly solves the increasing complexities of today’s electronic payments infrastructure is driving our growth.”

In addition to reporting record credit card processing volumes for the quarter, the company announced that it continues to make progress penetrating the targeted healthcare and similar bill-centric verticals through its PayFac strategy. A $300 million revenue behavioral medicine and a $900 million revenue long-term care company, which collectively operate 143 facilities, are just two of the more recent examples of our success in closing business in this rapidly growing sector.

We are reporting growth statistics in our prepaid card division for the first time. The growth in load volume is largely attributed to an increase in corporate funded loads, which saw an increase of 678% when comparing Q2 2019 to Q2 2018. Consumer funded loads increased by 48% using the same quarterly comparison. This demonstrates the success in our efforts to grow our corporate incentive and expense solutions, while continuing to see growth in both our Akimbo and white-label consumer programs.

