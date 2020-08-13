Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Usio Announces Record Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Usio Announces Record Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Card Processing, PayFac, Prepaid all Show Growth in the Quarter, with Prepaid Tripling over last several months

Balance Sheet Strengthens

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020, which ended June 30, 2020.

“We are entering the second half of 2020 in a strong position, as our business model has proven its resilience in one of the worst economic quarters in recent memory,” commented Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio. “Our Card Processing and Prepaid business revenues were up 4% and 58%, respectively in the quarter and as compared to the same period of 2019, reflecting the continued strong demand for our innovative payment solutions.  The performance of these businesses is particularly heartening and further validates that our strategy to serve a diversity of payments markets provides a foundation for continued growth and justifies our continued investment into both our Prepaid and PayFac business lines. Our ACH business continues to fight the headwinds of a soft consumer lending market from the effects of COVID-19 which generated generous forbearance agreements and government support programs that are dampening transaction volume. Conversely, ACH’s remote check capture (RCC) and PINless debit continued their steady growth in the quarter.”

“Exiting the quarter, both our Card Processing and Prepaid businesses had returned to virtually the same volume levels they had enjoyed prior to the onset of the pandemic, with continued, steady improvement in operational results. We have several PayFac Integrated Software Vendors (ISV’s) currently in the implementation and on-boarding phase and anticipate continued growth from this segment.  Funds loaded on prepaid cards, which is a leading indicator of future revenue, has tripled in just the last few months.  We now have five of the ten largest cities in the United States, including the New York Immigration Coalition and the Mayors Fund of Los Angeles, using our prepaid platform to distribute government assistance funds. Furthermore, with our recent capital raise, we have liquidity to support our operations and strategic initiatives. As the consumer lending market returns to normal, this will add to the improvements that are now driving our business forward and help resume the momentum that had been built prior to the onset of the pandemic.”

“As always, the health and safety of our employees as well as those around us remains a priority in everything we do.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 decreased 3% to $7.0 million compared to the same period last year, primarily as a result of the softness in our consumer lending ACH business. Gross profits decreased by 18% to $1.3 million versus the same period last year and gross margins contracted by 3.4% to 18.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily driven by a shift in product mix.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 6% to $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period last year.  The lower expenses were a result of restricted travel and other costs due to COVID-19 restrictions coupled with a lack of significant one-time expenses. For the second quarter of 2020, the operating loss was $1.3 million, flat compared to a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $571,258 compared to a loss of $404,710 in the second quarter of 2019.  The major driver of the incremental loss was the lower gross profits related to COVID-19 revenue impacts.

The Company reported a net loss of $1.3 million ($0.10 per share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, flat versus a net loss of $1.3 million ($0.10 per share) for the same period in the prior year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Summary

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $14.7 million, up 7% from $13.7 million from the same period last year. The revenue growth in 2020 is all organic. Gross profits in the first six months of the year were $3.2 million up 11% from $2.9 million in the comparable period of 2019.  Gross margins over the first half of 2020 increased by 0.7% to 21.8% from 21.1% over the first half of 2019.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses increased by 10% to $4.0 million compared to $3.6 million for the same period last year reflecting our continued investment in our PayFac and Prepaid growth initiatives. 

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2020 was a loss of $765,080 compared to a loss of $730,718 in for the same period of 2019.  

The Company reported a net loss of $2.1 million ($0.16 per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million ($0.18 per share) for the same period in the prior year.

Usio continues to be in solid financial condition with $1.8 million in cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2020. Subsequent to June 30, 2020, the Company received cash proceeds of $3,000,000 from a private placement with Topline Capital Partners, LP, an institutional investor that is focused on the long term.

Conference Call and Webcast

Usio, Inc.’s management will host a conference call with a live webcast on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern time to provide a business update.  To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call +1-844-883-3890. International callers should call +1-412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the company’s website at www.usio.com/invest.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 28, 2020. The replay can be accessed via the Company’s website or by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 10146617.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.comwww.singularpayments.comwww.payfacinabox.comwww.akimbocard.com, and www.ficentive.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company’s operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP measures, which have limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, may differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies. For a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating income (loss), see the section of this press release titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management’s intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “schedule,” and “expect” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the Singular acquisition, the management of the Company’s growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
Joe Hassett, Investor Relations
[email protected]
610-228-2110

  

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    June 30, 2020     December 31, 2019  
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,793,252     $ 2,137,580  
Accounts receivable, net     1,124,207       1,274,001  
Settlement processing assets     27,002,450       38,906,780  
Prepaid card load assets     19,281,293       528,434  
Prepaid expenses and other     187,614       183,575  
Current assets before merchant reserves     49,388,816       43,030,370  
Merchant reserves     8,430,339       10,016,904  
Total current assets     57,819,155       53,047,274  
                 
Property and equipment, net     1,624,269       1,557,521  
                 
Other assets:                
Intangibles, net     2,176,426       2,676,427  
Deferred tax asset     1,394,000       1,394,000  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,366,775       2,480,902  
Other assets     428,623       404,055  
Total other assets     6,365,824       6,955,384  
                 
Total Assets   $ 65,809,248     $ 61,560,179  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 262,363     $ 419,849  
Accrued expenses     1,378,289       1,360,551  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     233,738       356,184  
Settlement processing obligations     27,002,450       38,906,780  
Prepaid card load obligations     19,281,293       528,434  
Deferred revenues     97,059       123,529  
PPP Loan payable, current portion     383,738        
Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations     48,638,930       41,695,327  
Merchant reserve obligations     8,430,339       10,016,904  
Total current liabilities     57,069,269       51,712,231  
                 
Non-current liabilities:                
PPP Loan payable, non-current portion     429,762        
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     2,291,334       2,279,613  
Total liabilities     59,790,365       53,991,844  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at                
June 30, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019, respectively            
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 19,776,121 and                
18,224,577 issued, and 18,595,358 and 17,104,998 outstanding at June 30, 2020                
(unaudited) and December 31, 2019, respectively     188,207       186,656  
Additional paid-in capital     78,773,990       77,055,273  
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,180,763 and 1,119,579 shares at June 30, 2020 (unaudited) and                
December 31, 2019, respectively     (1,967,900 )     (1,885,452 )
Deferred compensation     (6,700,248 )     (5,636,154 )
Accumulated deficit     (64,275,166 )     (62,151,988 )
Total stockholders’ equity     6,018,883       7,568,335  
                 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 65,809,248     $ 61,560,179  

 

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 (UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                                 
Revenues   $ 6,960,553     $ 7,157,379     $ 14,732,232     $ 13,745,411  
Cost of services     5,674,887       5,591,534       11,518,282       10,843,835  
Gross profit     1,285,666       1,565,845       3,213,950       2,901,576  
                                 
Selling, general and administrative:                                
Stock-based compensation     348,393       356,103       636,103       639,511  
Other expenses     1,856,924       1,970,555       3,979,030       3,632,294  
Depreciation and amortization     382,244       496,994       770,039       983,542  
Total operating expenses     2,587,561       2,823,652       5,385,172       5,255,347  
                                 
Operating (loss)     (1,301,895 )     (1,257,807 )     (2,171,222 )     (2,353,771 )
                                 
Other income:                                
Interest income     1,487       22,620       12,643       45,694  
Other income (expense)     38       (424 )     726       (423 )
Other income and (expense), net     1,525       22,196       13,369       45,271  
                                 
(Loss) before income taxes     (1,300,370 )     (1,235,611 )     (2,157,853 )     (2,308,500 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     (12,201 )     40,000       (34,675 )     40,000  
                                 
Net (Loss)   $ (1,288,169 )   $ (1,275,611 )   $ (2,123,178 )   $ (2,348,500 )
                                 
Earnings (Loss) Per Share                                
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.16 )   $ (0.18 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.16 )   $ (0.18 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding                                
Basic     13,173,009       13,041,799       13,150,119       12,831,828  
Diluted     13,173,009       13,041,799       13,150,119       12,831,828  

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

    Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019  
Operating Activities                
Net (loss)   $ (2,123,178 )   $ (2,348,500 )
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:                
Depreciation     270,038       483,542  
Amortization     500,001       500,000  
Non-cash stock-based compensation     636,103       639,511  
Amortization of warrant costs     17,973       17,970  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     149,794       (354,550 )
Prepaid expenses and other     (4,039 )     (99,853 )
Operating lease right-of-use assets     114,127       (2,614,006 )
Other assets     (24,568 )     (6,023 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (139,748 )     31,156  
Operating lease liabilities     (110,725 )     2,766,034  
Prepaid card load assets     18,752,859       105,616  
Merchant reserves     (1,586,565 )     (1,570,912 )
Deferred revenue     (26,470 )     130,000  
Deferred rent           (79,748 )
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities     16,425,602       (2,399,763 )
                 
Investing Activities                
Purchases of property and equipment     (334,688 )     (333,205 )
Net cash (used) by investing activities     (334,688 )     (333,205 )
                 
Financing Activities                
Proceeds from PPP Loan Program     813,500        
Proceeds from public offering, net of expenses           1,793,905  
Purchases of treasury stock     (82,448 )     (50,515 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     731,052       1,743,390  
                 
Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets and merchant reserves     16,821,966       (989,578 )
Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets and merchant reserves, beginning of year     12,682,918       15,340,980  
                 
Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Load Assets and Merchant Reserves, End of Period   $ 29,504,884     $ 14,351,402  
                 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information                
Cash paid during the period for:                
Interest   $     $  
Income taxes            
Non-cash transactions:                
Issuance of deferred stock compensation     1,559,520        

USIO, INC.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES in STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(UNAUDITED) 

    Common Stock     Additional Paid- In     Treasury     Deferred     Accumulated     Total Stockholders’  
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Stock     Compensation     Deficit     Equity  
                                                         
Balance at December 31, 2019     18,224,577     $ 186,656     $ 77,055,273     $ (1,885,452 )   $ (5,636,154 )   $ (62,151,988 )   $ 7,568,335  
                                                         
Issuance of common stock under                                                        
equity incentive plan     51,000       51       59,440                         59,491  
Warrant compensation costs                 8,985                         8,985  
Deferred compensation amortization                             228,219             228,219  
Purchase of treasury stock                       (26,629 )                 (26,629 )
Net (loss) for the period                                   (835,009 )     (835,009 )
                                                         
Balance at March 31, 2020     18,275,577     $ 186,707     $ 77,123,698     $ (1,912,081 )   $ (5,407,935 )   $ (62,986,997 )   $ 7,003,392  
                                                         
Issuance of common stock under                                                         
equity incentive plan     1,500,544       1,500       1,641,304             (1,559,520 )           83,284  
Warrant compensation costs                 8,988                         8,988  
Deferred compensation amortization                             267,207             267,207  
Purchase of treasury stock                       (55,819 )                 (55,819 )
Net (loss) for the period                                   (1,288,169 )     (1,288,169 )
                                                         
Balance at June 30, 2020     19,776,121     $ 188,207     $ 78,773,990     $ (1,967,900 )   $ (6,700,248 )   $ (64,275,166 )   $ 6,018,883  
                                                         
Balance at December 31, 2018     17,129,680     $ 185,561     $ 74,568,627     $ (1,813,546 )   $ (6,270,675 )   $ (57,036,241 )   $ 9,633,726  
Issuance of common stock, public offering     769,230       769       1,793,136                         1,793,905  
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan     62,222       62       58,551                         58,613  
Warrant compensation cost                 8,985                         8,985  
Deferred compensation amortization                             224,795             224,795  
Purchase of treasury stock                       (21,822 )                 (21,822 )
Net (loss) for the period                                   (1,072,889 )     (1,072,889 )
                                                         
Balance at March 31, 2019     17,961,132     $ 186,392     $ 76,429,299     $ (1,835,368 )   $ (6,045,880 )   $ (58,109,130 )   $ 10,625,313  
                                                         
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan     53,445       53       133,462                         133,515  
Warrant compensation cost                 8,985                         8,985  
Deferred compensation amortization                             222,585             222,585  
Reversal of deferred stock compensation that did not vest     (6,000 )     (6 )     (13,254 )           13,260              
Purchase of treasury stock                       (28,693 )                 (28,693 )
Net (loss) for the period                                   (1,275,611 )     (1,275,611 )
                                                         
Balance at June 30, 2019     18,008,577     $ 186,439     $ 76,558,492     $ (1,864,061 )   $ (5,810,035 )   $ (59,384,741 )   $ 9,686,094  

USIO, INC
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                                 
Reconciliation from Operating (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:                                
Operating (Loss)   $ (1,301,895 )   $ (1,257,807 )   $ (2,171,222 )   $ (2,353,771 )
Depreciation and amortization     382,244       496,994       770,039       983,542  
EBITDA     (919,651 )     (760,813 )     (1,401,183 )     (1,370,229 )
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net     348,393       356,103       636,103       639,511  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (571,258 )   $ (404,710 )   $ (765,080 )   $ (730,718 )
                                 
                                 
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins:                                
Revenues   $ 6,960,553     $ 7,157,379     $ 14,732,232     $ 13,745,411  
Adjusted EBITDA     (571,258 )     (404,710 )     (765,080 )     (730,718 )
Adjusted EBITDA margins     (8.2 )%     (5.7 )%     (5.2 )%     (5.3 )%

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.