USMJ Announces 3 Year Cannabis Logistics Operations Contract With Kali-Extracts

DALLAS, Texas, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) today announced a three-year contract with Kali-Extracts, Inc. (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) to manage the production and distribution of KALY’s Hemp4mula CBD Infused Candies. After years of cannabis sector business incubation, USMJ transitioned late last year into focusing on cannabis sector logistics services. To demonstrate the caliber of their logistics capabilities, the company launched its www.USMJ.com Ecommerce site. Hemp4mula is currently available for sale on the USMJ Ecommerce site. Now USMJ will provide a more comprehensive array of services to KALY managing the Hemp4mula line from inception through distribution and in some cases, through end sales.

KALY owns and operates a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process. KALY is primarily a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from a proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. KALY has completed the first stage of clinical development and testing for a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapy and is currently conducting phase one development and trials for compounds targeting Cancer Pain Management, Type 2 Diabetes and Epilepsy.

KALY is not relying on its biopharmaceutical development strategy alone to insure the company’s long-term success. With the popularity of cannabis extracts for infusion into various consumer products, KALY’s patented extraction process offers arguably the highest quality extract to the infusion market. Drawing on KALY’s patented cannabis extraction expertise, in addition to recently winning a $5 million extraction contract, KALY has partnered with Puration (USOTC: PURA) to lend its extraction expertise in the production of EVERx CBD Sports Water, the leading CBD infused beverage for the sports nutrition market. KALY has also introduced its own CBD confections line, Hemp4mula with CBD infused gum already on the market and gummies on the way.

To learn more visit www.USMJ.com and www.GrowUSMJ.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steven Rash

CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

+1-800-861-1350