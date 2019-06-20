USMJ Re-Orders EVERx CBD Sports Water From PURA In Response To Strong Online Sales

Breaking News
DALLAS, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) today announced re-order a new inventory of EVERx CBD Sports Water produced by Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA). EVERx is the leading CBD infused sports water in the sports nutrition market place. PURA achieved over $1 million in sales in 2018 and is well on its way toward a targeted $4 million in sales in 2019. PURA is the sole license of a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process owned by Kali-Extracts, Inc. (aka Kali, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”). USMJ sells EVERx and other CBD products and cannabis essentials through its Ecommerce site www.USMJ.com. The re-order of EVERx will be produced for the first time in Texas now that Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a new law last week legalizing hemp and hemp-derived products. 

PURA Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.25 PPS Target w/Potential to $0.35

Goldman Small Cap Research has released a new research report recommending PURA as a Speculative BUY with a $0.25 PPS Target. Goldman Small Cap Research further reports that the shares of PURA “have the potential to reach the $0.35 mark.” The report highlights PURA’s growing EVERx CBD Sports Water sales and the coming introduction of new beverages as well as the potential for the company to exceed its 2019 sales targets through the pending doubling of its production capacity and through planned acquisitions. The report further details recent updates intended to accelerate the issue of Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) stock to PURA shareholders in a dividend distribution. Notably, the report points to the capacity and quality improvements enabled by the addition of a new team member with exceptional beverage industry professional experience.
  
