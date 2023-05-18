Women of the sea services will join the USO for action-oriented conversations about their military and post-military careers with business leaders and USO Transition specialists

New York, NY, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Women service members of the Marines, Navy, and Coast Guard will join the USO—America’s leading nonprofit organization supporting service members and their families—for a professional development event during Fleet Week in New York City on May 26, 2023.

“We know that women service members face unique challenges as they move throughout and transition out of their service, which is why the USO created the Celebrating the Women of the Sea Services event,” said USO Northeast Region President Rebecca Parkes. “We want to present active-duty Sailors, Marines and Coasties with USO resources that can help them take the next steps in their military – or civilian – careers. The event will expose these women to all the USO Transitions program has to offer while providing opportunities to network and connect with peers and women veterans who have made their mark in a diverse set of industries.”

Following a keynote speech from U.S. Navy Human Resources Officer Kellie Sbrocchi, a panel of women military veterans will explore the journey from active-duty service member to member of the civilian workforce. Panelists include:

Haley McClain Hill, Air Force veteran and CEO at TORCH Warriorwear

Jackie Chang, Army veteran and Media Strategist at the National Football League

Ginger Kelley, Marine Corps veteran and Partner at EY

Erica Jeffries Purdo, Army veteran and Vice President at Johnson & Johnson

Noriko Utzig, Army veteran and Executive Director at UBS

Career specialists from the USO Pathfinder® Transition Program, which offers one-on-one professional development services to service members and military spouses, will be at the event to share helpful resources and answer questions about post-military life. The USO Transition program works with strategic partners to:

Connect the military community to employment, education, financial readiness tools, mentors, and veteran benefits.

Provide one-on-one virtual or in-person career support sessions.

Develop individualized action plans based on personal and professional goals.

Host educational webinars and events.

Follow the USO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and join the conversation using #BetheForce on social media.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

CONTACT: Diana Driscoll United Service Organizations ddriscoll@uso.org