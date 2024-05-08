Henry Moomaw, Outstanding CFO Moomaw provides financial oversight for USOSM and its 100+ surgeon partner practices.

IRVING, Texas, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Oral Surgery Management CFO Henry Moomaw was recently named “Outstanding CFO: Large Private Company,” by D CEO Magazine, as part of the publication’s 2024 Financial Executive Awards. The annual program recognizes the top financial leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and is presented in partnership with the Association for Corporate Growth Dallas-Fort Worth, Financial Executives International and TXCPA Dallas.

“At USOSM, we form strategic partnerships with the industry’s premier board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons, and Henry is essential to that process. He provides financial due diligence to ensure the partnerships will be advantageous to all. In addition, he provides financial oversight, financial improvement initiatives, and other financial services for USOSM and all of our partner practices on a day-to-day basis,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “Henry is an integral part of what we do, and we’re excited to see him recognized like this.”

The Financial Executive Awards are prestigious and merit-based. Only a handful of honorees are selected from nominations gathered from all over the DFW Metroplex. An esteemed panel of industry judges reviews the nominations and selects only the most worthy candidates. This year’s judges included: Sharon Adams of Thomas Edwards Group, Jennifer Cuello of EisnerAmper, Ray Estep of Estep Growth Partners, Jay Smith of Jefferson Wells and Austin Waugh of First Liberty Institute.

D CEO Magazine cited several high-level achievements, when naming Moomaw “Outstanding CFO: Large Private Company.” Among them, he has overseen significant revenue growth for USOSM, year-over-year. In addition, he was instrumental in securing a $125 million credit facility for USOSM in 2022 and an additional $150 million in 2023. All of which was achieved, despite an incredibly tight credit market, increased competition, high interest rates and ever-increasing regulatory complexities.

“It is an honor to be recognized as part of this prestigious program and certainly a testament to the great work our talented and hard-working team at USOSM has achieved in growing the company from a mere concept six-and-a-half years ago to the industry leader it is today, with over $500 million in revenue,” commented Moomaw.

A seasoned financial executive and a highly effective leader, Moomaw has spent the past 25+ years working with private equity-backed companies as they grew and advanced to recapitalizations, sales and IPOs. Moomaw provides financial oversight for USOSM and its 100+ surgeon partner practices, which are spread out over 200+ practice locations in 27 states.

Moomaw is a CPA in the state of Texas and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has served on a number of company and community boards and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern Methodist University.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 27 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

