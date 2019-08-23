USTR to accept public comment period before raising tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office on Friday said it would hold a public comment period before raising tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports on Oct. 1 from 25% to 30% after China announced what the U.S. considers “unjustified tariffs.”
