USTR vows to push for trade deals with Britain, EU; seeks reforms at WTO

The Trump administration on Friday said it would focus on concluding new trade agreements with Britain, the European Union and Kenya over the coming year, while strictly enforcing trade laws and pushing for reforms of the World Trade Organization.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
