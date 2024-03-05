A new bill in Utah that aims to encourage teachers to carry guns on campus by providing a tactical training program for educators passed in the state legislature last week.

Utah’s House Bill 119 would establish the “Educator-Protector Program,” which would include state-funded training to incentivize teachers to responsibly secure or carry a firearm on school grounds.

Under the measure, teachers who hold a valid concealed carry permit can participate for free in an a

