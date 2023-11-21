The Women of the Year award honors those whose contributions to the state of Utah have made them pillars in their community; other recipients include Gail Miller, UVU President Astrid Tuminez, and Ruth Todd

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Utah Business recently named Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations and organizational communications at Mountain America Credit Union, a recipient of the 2023 Women of the Year award. Recipients are honored specifically for what they have done to help grow the state of Utah, including charitable work; generating economic opportunity for Utahns; influencing meaningful legislation; providing professional education; bringing tourism to Utah; making scientific or technological discoveries; or creating art that brings national attention.

“Sharlene is a vigorous supporter of the community, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “Her zeal and commitment to promoting the state of Utah and giving back to others has enabled her to make an immediate and lasting impact at every step of her career.”

Wells is responsible for leading the strategy and delivery of communications to maintain and enhance Mountain America’s reputation with key stakeholders, including members, employees, media, regulators, rating agencies, and the general public. She oversees all public, government and community relations for Mountain America, and directs the strategy and function of the Mountain America Foundation. In 2022, Wells launched the Mountain America Foundation, created to strengthen the credit union’s humanity-driven commitment to serve the communities within its six-state footprint by covering areas like education, health, and overall well-being. In one of the Foundation’s first initiatives, the credit union created the Elevate Scholarship Program to grant $300,000, or 120 scholarships of $2,500 each, to high school students attending higher education institutions in the fall of 2023. Under Wells’ leadership, in less than six months Mountain America has successfully grown its financial contributions to the community from $75,000 to $1 million and its scholarship program from $6,000 to $300,000.

“I’m honored to be recognized among so many women who are making such significant contributions to the growth and success of our state,” Wells said. “Mountain America’s philosophy is two-fold: people helping people and improving the communities where our members live. The commitment of our entire team makes an award like this possible.”

In addition to her achievements at Mountain America, Wells is also known for her tireless community involvement and passion for giving back to others. She volunteers her time and resources to several causes, including the AMAR International Charitable Foundation, Hale Centre Theatre, the Secretary of Defense’s Advisory Committee on Women in the Services, Utah Philanthropy Day, and the Safe Harbor Crisis Center.

To learn more about Mountain America, visit macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $17 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile-banking technology; 100 branches across six states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Contact: publicrelations@macu.com, macu.com/newsroom