Award honors executives for strategic vision, resilient leadership, and profound influence in the state of Utah

SANDY, Utah, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At a recent award ceremony, Chad Curtis, chief financial officer and executive vice president at Mountain America Credit Union, was honored by Utah Business as one of the 2024 Executive Excellence honorees, underscoring his outstanding contributions to the credit union, the financial industry, and the state of Utah.

“Chad’s fiscal accountability and stewardship have been pivotal in propelling Mountain America toward our goals of growth and stability,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America. “His dedication has both strengthened our institution and enhanced the financial well-being of our members.”

In his role, Curtis works with the accounting, finance and property services teams, and provides leadership and strategic vision to ensure Mountain America’s long-term financial stability and sustainable growth. Through various economic cycles, his budgeting and funding strategies ensured the credit union had the necessary liquidity and capital to continue providing its members with exceptional experiences and products.

“I’m fortunate to work with dedicated and talented professionals who are committed to our vision of helping members define and achieve their financial dreams,” said Curtis. “When our team members are confident about the credit union’s financial health, they can turn their full attention to serving and adding value to our members, which is the ultimate measure of Mountain America’s success.”

Curtis joined Mountain America in 2003. At that time, the credit union had 36 branches, 1.2 billion in assets, and served over 160,000 members. Today, Mountain America has over 100 branches in six states, over 19 billion in assets, and serves over one million members.

In addition to being CFO at Mountain America, Curtis serves on the board of the Mountain America Foundation. During his career he was recognized as one of Utah’s 40 Under 40 by Utah Business.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with various convenient, flexible products and services and sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and over 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .