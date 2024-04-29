The Utah Republican Party on Saturday selected Trent Staggs as its nominee to replace Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate, hours after the local official received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.
While the endorsement carried Staggs through convention with more than two-thirds of delegate votes, that support may not translate to success at the ballot box. The mayor from Riverton, just south of Salt Lake City, still must face other top contenders in the June 25 GOP primary, inclu
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Utah GOP choose Trump-backed candidate as nominee to replace Sen. Romney, but primary still to come - April 29, 2024
- White House silent if anti-Israel protesters will be barred from student loan forgiveness programs - April 29, 2024
- House Republicans brace for spring legislative sprint with one less GOP vote - April 29, 2024