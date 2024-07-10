The Republican primary race for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District has now entered recount territory as Trump-endorsed incumbent Celeste Maloy – with all counties reporting – is only leading challenger Colby Jenkins by just 214 votes.
Unofficial results from Utah show that Maloy captured 53,748 votes – about 50.10% – compared to the 53,534 votes received by Jenkins, which amounted to 49.90% of all ballots cast.
Utah state law says “if the difference between the number of
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden admin’s ‘radical mandate’ forces medical providers to do gender transitions: Red state AG - July 10, 2024
- Utah House race: Trump-backed incumbent falls into recount territory against challenger - July 10, 2024
- Swing state voters say Biden debate performance ‘really impactful’ on their presidential election decision - July 10, 2024