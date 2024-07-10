The Republican primary race for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District has now entered recount territory as Trump-endorsed incumbent Celeste Maloy – with all counties reporting – is only leading challenger Colby Jenkins by just 214 votes.

Unofficial results from Utah show that Maloy captured 53,748 votes – about 50.10% – compared to the 53,534 votes received by Jenkins, which amounted to 49.90% of all ballots cast.

Utah state law says “if the difference between the number of

[Read Full story at source]