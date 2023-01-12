Official Logo Mockup Official Logo Mockup

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Utah Jazz announced today a multi-year partnership with Aptive Environmental, one of the nation’s leading pest control companies that will entail an Aptive-branded, upper-level premium club at Vivint Arena and branding throughout other spaces and during Jazz game broadcasts this season.

The first of its kind for arena events, the Aptive Lofts are all-inclusive seating located in the upper bowl between sections 121-123. Amenities include unlimited access to food and beverage hospitality, casual and luxury seating, and VIP parking.

“Home Matters at every level at Aptive, and that includes the home of the Utah Jazz,” said Aptive Environmental CEO Vess Pearson. “Community is an integral part of both our employees’ and customers’ lives. Creating a community feel in the Aptive Lofts at Jazz games will provide a new destination for fans who want a comfortable home-away-from-home experience while enjoying the game in the vibrant atmosphere of the arena. We are thrilled to help the Jazz hold a home court advantage.”

A key aspect of the partnership is Aptive becoming the official pest control provider for the home to the Utah Jazz. The team will leverage Aptive’s expertise to protect the facilities as well as enhance the arena experience in the Aptive Lofts.

“This new partnership creates a prime opportunity to align with another successful Utah brand,” said Chris Barney, chief commercial officer for the Utah Jazz. “The Aptive Lofts are our first-ever upper bowl premium club, and this unique social setting truly enhances fans’ enjoyment of a Jazz game. Additionally, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Aptive and trust in their professional services to help protect our facilities.”

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive provides pest control services to customers in 34 states across the US. It is ranked the #1 Pest Control Company by Best Company. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA’s Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s “United to Beat Malaria” to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites. To learn more, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook ( @AptiveEnvironmental ), Twitter ( @Go_Aptive ), Instagram ( @Aptive.Environmental ), or LinkedIn ( @AptiveEnvironmental ).

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won 11 division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, visit www.utahjazz.com .

Media Contacts:

Frank Zang, Utah Jazz, 801-325-2570, frank.zang@utahjazz.com

Missy Krause, Aptive Environmental, 412-760-8141, press@goaptive.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5dcc9bc6-54c4-4a7f-859e-26b0b36ea88b