FIRST ON FOX: Utah GOP Senate hopeful Trent Staggs is snagging a key endorsement from Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville as he competes for retiring Senator Mitt Romney’s seat.
Tuberville is the first Senator to throw his support behind the Senate candidate and weigh in on the race for Romney’s vacant seat. The Riverton, Utah, Mayor has already secured more than 30 endorsements from current and former elected officials in the Beehive State.
"I'm
