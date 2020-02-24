Breaking News
Home / Top News / Utah Valley University Study Finds Nationwide Gap in Psychology Courses about Human Intelligence

Utah Valley University Study Finds Nationwide Gap in Psychology Courses about Human Intelligence

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Orem, Utah, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new Utah Valley University study of over 300 university course catalogs shows that college-level psychology courses about human “intelligence” are waning, and that existing courses contain conflicting and false ideas. Published in the American Psychological Association, the study was conducted by UVU Psychology Professor Russell T. Warne and a recent UVU undergraduate, Jared Z. Burton. It was a follow-up to a 2018 Warne study about psychology textbooks, where Warne and his co-authors found that over three-quarters of introductory psychology textbooks contained basic errors about intelligence. Warne’s and Burton’s new 2020 study titled “The Neglected Intelligence Course: Needs and Suggested Solutions” researched 303 university psychology course catalogs, and found that only 12 courses were dedicated to the mainstream theory of intelligence, called G theory. “There were far more courses dedicated to fashionable pop psychology, such as emotional intelligence and the theory of multiple intelligences,” he said, “which is unfortunate for students who think they are enrolling in an intelligence course, and often spend the semester learning incorrect or empirically weak ideas.” While there is no psychological consensus on the definition of human intelligence, the Collins English Dictionary defines it as the “ability to think, reason, and understand instead of doing things automatically or by instinct.” Warne emphasized the reason for his concern about the study’s results is that the science of intelligence has practical consequences for everyone — students, parents, employees, bosses, everyone — it affects their schooling, employment, wages, and quality of healthcare, among others. “But many students go through their undergraduate or graduate careers without being exposed to this important body of research, in favor of pop psychology.” “When we saw the results, we wanted to do more than just alert psychologists about the hole in their curriculum,” Warne said. “So, we included an outline of a human intelligence course and provided ideas for activities, readings, and textbooks to make it easier for readers to start their own course.” Warne and Burton’s study is called “The Neglected Intelligence Course: Needs and Suggested Solutions” and can be found here. The data, documentation, and methodology of the study can be found here. Utah Valley University is one of a few higher education institutions in the nation that offer an integrated dual-mission model, which combines the prestige of a four-year university with the accessibility of a community college. UVU’s unique model, which focuses on student success, engaged learning, rigorous academic programs, and faculty-mentored research, is transforming higher education by making it more affordable and accessible to students of all backgrounds.

CONTACT: Scott Trotter
Utah Valley University
8014196860
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.