The Habit Burger Grill To Hold Pre-Opening VIP Events on April 8, 10-11

The Habit Burger Grill Open Second Location in St. George, Utah The Habit Burger Grill announces today the grand opening of their newest restaurant in St. George, Utah, the second in the city, and the 14th in the state. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public starting Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

IRVINE, Calif., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the grand opening of their newest restaurant in St. George, Utah, the second in the city, and the 14th in the state. The drive-thru restaurant is located at 1675 West Sunset Blvd., St. George, UT 84770, and their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public, starting Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

In honor of the grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at https://www.habitburger.com/stgeorge

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, April 8): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Monday, April 10): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Tuesday, April 11): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“The Habit Burger Grill holds a special place for Utah, as we are now opening our 14th restaurant in the Beehive State, and our second in the beautiful city of St. George,” said Douglas Branigan, Chief Development Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. “From the world-famous national parks to the vibrant art scene, we can’t wait to feed this gorgeous and charming city with our mouthwatering charburgers, award-winning sides, flavorful sandwiches, salads, shakes, and a lot more!”

The 3,000 sq. foot St. George restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru; curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant and drive-thru will be open Monday – Sunday from 10:30am – 10:00pm.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 350 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international locations, five in China and seven in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

The Habit Burger Grill Press Contact:

HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5b2083a-1501-4b0c-bf2c-1320eba6da79