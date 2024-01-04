The Ford Ranger usurps Toyota’s HiLux as the most sold car model, while battery EVs accounted for 7.2% of salesNot a single sedan or hatchback ranked in the top 10 most bought cars in Australia in 2023 – a year that set an all-time record for new car sales – as the nation’s love affair with fuel-thirsty SUVs and utes reached new heights.The top three most sold cars in Australia last year were utes, with the next seven most popular new cars all SUVs, according to new data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), which said 2023 set an all-time record for new vehicle sales with more than 1.2m vehicles delivered. Continue reading…

