According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The Asia Pacific region is likely to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising installation of such poles across the urban and rural areas of the region.

Farmington, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Utility Poles Market Stands At USD 46 Billion In 2022, And It Is Expected To Shoot Up To USD 70.1 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Rate Of 3.8% For The Forecast Period Of 2023 – 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never been seen before. When compared to before the pandemic, the demand for Utility Poles is lower than expected in all regions. Our research shows that the world market was 6.0% smaller in 2020 than it was in 2019.

Utility Poles are thin layers of materials made from polymers that are put on printed circuit boards (PCBs). Acrylics, epoxies, silicones, and urethanes are all types of polymers. Most of the time, these coatings stick to the rough surface of the PCB and make a layer of insulation between the various electronic parts. Because the device has a high dielectric strength, the PCB can be small.

Recent Developments:

September 2022 – Sparta announced that it had won a US$200,000 utility pole replacement and wirework contract to update the UK’s aging infrastructure. The contract replaces the wooden poles with metal poles.

– Sparta announced that it had won a US$200,000 utility pole replacement and wirework contract to update the UK’s aging infrastructure. The contract replaces the wooden poles with metal poles. August 2022 – KEC International received USD 13,130 million in new orders in various business areas. The transmission and distribution (T&D) division has won orders for 400kV transmission lines in India and the Middle East from the Power Grid Corporation of India through its UAE subsidiary, and is supplying steel towers, steel structures, masts, etc. to the Americas. through its subsidiary SAE Towers

Segment Overview

Pole Size Insights

The market is divided into three types based on size: less than 40 feet, 40 to 70 feet, and more than 70 feet. The segment between 40 feet and 70 feet is expected to lead the market over the next few years. It is perfect for all weather conditions and is about the same height as the poles. In the United States, a typical utility pole is about 40 feet long and 6 feet below the ground. But the length of your poles will depend on where you live and what you need. In rural areas, they are usually 300 feet apart and in cities, they are usually 125 feet apart, but this can change a lot depending on the terrain.

Material Insights

There are different parts of the market for wood, concrete, composites, and steel. In 2021, lumber was the most popular thing on the market. However, these utility poles are being replaced more and more often because the wood is getting worse over time.

Application Insights

Market segments are made up of distribution lines, transmission lines, communication lines, and other lines. During the time frame of the forecast, the segment of distribution lines is expected to have the highest CAGR. As the world’s need for and use of power grows, so does the need for distribution poles. As a result, it contributes to segment growth in the process of making forecasts.

Regional Outlook:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the next few years because more of these poles are being put up in both cities and rural areas. Every day, more and more people want to use electricity. More of these poles are being put up because governments in many developing countries, like India, Vietnam, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, etc., are working on the ground to give rural and disaster-prone areas reliable energy sources.

China’s economy is growing at the second-fastest rate in the world. Demand for electricity is also the highest in the world. Every year, it goes up by an average of 2.5% to 3%. The peak load is more than 650 GW, and there are 1,505 GW of generators in place. This is making more people want utility poles and power lines.

The North American market has been around for a long time. But there are several places in the area that are being fixed up and made better. The US government wants to get rid of wooden poles and put in steel or composite poles instead. The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) says that there are between 175 and 180 million utility poles in the United States.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 70.1 Billion By Product Below 40ft, Between 40ft-70ft, Above 70ft, Others By Material Steel, Concrete, Composite, Wood, Others By Application Transmission Line, Distribution Line, Telecommunication Line, Others By Companies El Sewedy Electric Company (Egypt), Valmont Industries Inc. (U.S.), Skipper Ltd. (India), Nippon Concrete Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hill & Smith Holdings Plc (U.K.), Stella-Jones Inc. (Canada), Fuchs Europoles GmbH (Germany), RS Technologies Inc. (Canada), Omega Factory (Saudi Arabia), KEC International (India), Pelco Products, Inc. (U.S.), Stella-Jones (Canada) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

More composites will be made for the Polish market to help it grow.

The use of composite materials is growing quickly around the world. Composite columns are better than those made of other materials, so more of them are being built. Also, using this material in the utility sector is very helpful and saves a lot of money. These poles are lighter and more stable than other poles. In the past ten years, synthetic poles have been used a lot by power and phone companies. Many of the problems with concrete, steel, and wood poles are also solved by these poles.

Driving Factors:

Utility poles will be put up more often because the telecommunications industry is growing quickly.

With the introduction of 4G, the business of telecommunications is booming around the world. Right now, the market is booming, and many companies are announcing that 5G will be available in both developed and developing countries. We need to build the infrastructure needed for our next project, which is to make technology available all over the country. Because of this, the region needs more utility poles, which are usually used for telecommunications. The telecommunications industry is also helped by technological advances and more people using electronic devices. This helps the market for utility poles grow.

Restraining Factors:

The market is hampered by the growing trend toward underground connections.

The use of underground cable laying is rapidly increasing as the power transmission, distribution and telecommunications sectors are undergoing transformation worldwide. In the past, where using overhead lines could be dangerous or difficult, underground cables have been used instead. However, many developed and developing countries, such as China, Germany and India, are rapidly transitioning to underground connections. These include improved grid reliability with underground connections, limited space for new and existing substations with no room for expansion, and requirements for right-of-way in transmission corridors, so that disturbances cannot damage these connections.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

El Sewedy Electric Company (Egypt), Valmont Industries Inc. (U.S.), Skipper Ltd. (India), Nippon Concrete Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hill & Smith Holdings Plc (U.K.), Stella-Jones Inc. (Canada), Fuchs Europoles GmbH (Germany), RS Technologies Inc. (Canada), Omega Factory (Saudi Arabia), KEC International (India), Pelco Products, Inc. (U.S.), Stella-Jones (Canada), and others.

By Pole Size

Below 40ft

Between 40ft-70ft

Above 70ft

Others

By Material

Steel

Concrete

Composite

Wood

Others

By Application

Transmission Line

Distribution Line

Telecommunication Line

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

