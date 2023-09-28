SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Uvenu, a dynamic new tech company, is thrilled to announce its official launch, introducing a revolutionary platform designed to transform the way fans participate in live broadcast event entertainment.

Uvenu has unveiled a groundbreaking, patent-pending software that delivers an interactive and intimate user experience. This innovative technology allows fans to leverage their mobile phones to directly engage with live broadcast events, aiming to reshape the landscape of sports and entertainment streaming and offering fresh avenues for live fan interaction.

How Uvenu Works

At its core, Uvenu empowers users with the ability to join the action in real-time. By connecting to events generated through the Uvenu Admin Portal, users can seamlessly share live, low-latency video feeds directly with control room operations. This functionality bridges the gap between fans and their favorite events, creating an immersive and engaging experience like never before.

Key Features of Uvenu

Multi-Platform Accessibility: Uvenu is available as a direct web application, as well as on iOS and Android, ensuring accessibility across various devices.

100% Cloud-Based Platform: Enjoy the benefits of a fully cloud-based platform, ensuring scalability, reliability, and accessibility.

User-Generated Cameras: Harness the power of user-generated content, including selfie cameras, to provide unique perspectives during broadcasts.

Production-End Cameras: Extend your broadcast coverage by utilizing mobile phone cameras as additional production assets.

Interactive Games: Foster direct audience engagement with live results for questionnaires, polls, and other interactive activities.

Social Wall Experience: Host a dynamic social wall featuring 100% user-generated content, including video and still photo submissions.

Geo-Location Based Events: Control who can join your broadcasts with geo-location-based restrictions.

VIP Links: Capture special guests just outside the Uvenu geo-fence with VIP links, ensuring exclusive access.

Uvenu is set to revolutionize the live entertainment experience, offering an unparalleled level of engagement and interaction. Whether you’re a sports team or a brand seeking innovative marketing solutions, Uvenu is here to redefine how you connect with your audience.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marisa Canepa

Uvenu Co-Founder

Marisa.canepa@uvenu.com

61.316.6609

About Uvenu:

Uvenu is a patent-pending software designed to facilitate an interactive and intimate user experience by enabling fans to participate directly in live broadcast event entertainment through their mobile phones. The platform’s geolocation capabilities and seamless integration with live broadcasts make it a game-changer in fan engagement.