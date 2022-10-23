EverGREEN, the comprehensive fundraising campaign for Utah Valley University, will advance, expand, and increase the impact of a degree from the university on the world

Orem, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Utah Valley University (UVU) unveiled today the university’s inaugural comprehensive fundraising campaign, EverGREEN. Its impact will transform higher education in Utah and beyond by expanding opportunities to help students achieve their educational goals.

As part of the campaign, the university announced its largest single gift in school history with a multi-year pledge totaling $28.5 million from Utah Community Credit Union. The overall goal is $350 million, with more than half of the total already raised.

“At UVU, we believe that everyone from all walks of life deserves the transformative benefits of a high-quality education,” said Dr. Astrid S. Tuminez, president of UVU. “We want to ensure that students who come to us develop a sense of belonging and experience UVU as ‘A Place for You.’”

“EverGREEN, UVU’s inaugural comprehensive campaign, will help us raise the funds needed to support students, enhance engaged learning opportunities, and ensure that all students leave UVU ready for the workforce and more confident to navigate life.”

According to President Tuminez, the campaign will impact every area of campus, from academics and athletics to student life and engaged teaching and learning. She said, “EverGREEN is about legacy — legacy that will ennoble and empower individuals, families, and society for many, many decades to come.”

As an integrated university and community college, UVU’s mission is to educate every student for success in work and life through excellence in engaged teaching, services, and scholarship. As UVU celebrates 81 years of innovation, the university is committed to securing the necessary resources to uphold student success and advance the vision of the university.

EverGREEN will help to establish a foundation for ongoing growth and future needs. The campaign will also ensure that the university can provide exceptional care, exceptional accountability, and exceptional results for future generations of UVU students. EverGREEN will be an opportunity for faculty, staff, students, alumni, community members, industry, and organizations to unite to transform students’ lives.

“EverGREEN is a truly historical moment for Utah Valley University,” said Kyle Reyes, vice president of Institutional Advancement and CEO of the UVU Foundation. “UVU’s mission is to provide students with educational opportunities, an enriching learning environment for growth, and accelerated paths to achieve their goals. I invite all to join us in this effort to provide even more transformational education experiences for UVU students as they prepare to meaningfully impact the world for generations to come.”

Several key gifts were made during the quiet phase of the campaign, which began in January 2018. Those gifts included:

$28.5 million from Utah Community Credit Union for academic programs and naming rights

$25 million from Scott M. and Karen Smith for the Scott M. Smith Engineering and Technology Building

$17.7 million from dōTERRA for campus-wide initiatives

$10 million from Keller Investment Properties for the Scott C. and Karen Keller Building, which houses the Woodbury School of Business

$5 million from Brandon D. Fugal for the Fugal Gateway Building

$4.5 million from Young Living Essential Oils for the Young Living Alumni Center

For more information or to support Utah Valley University’s EverGREEN campaign, please visit uvu.edu/evergreen.

CONTACT: Scott Trotter Utah Valley University 8014196860 scott.trotter@uvu.edu