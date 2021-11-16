UVU Woodbury School of Business, Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine Partner to Offer Dual Degree Program

Breaking News
Orem, Utah, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Utah Valley University (UVU) Woodbury School of Business has finalized a partnership with the Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine (Noorda-COM) to offer a healthcare administration concentration of study as part of its Master of Business Administration program.

 

This new partnership offers a combined degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) and MBA between the two institutions, providing Noorda-COM medical students an advantage in the market of healthcare during an exceptional time of growth and change in the industry.

 

“The partnership between UVU’s Woodbury School of Business and the Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine marries two highly innovative institutions of higher education to the benefit of students and the local healthcare industry,” said Norman Wright, dean of the Woodbury School of Business. “Students armed with this credential will make an important difference in the practice of medicine at a time when the market dynamics of the industry are undergoing significant change.”

 

According to John Dougherty, Noorda-COM founding dean and chief academic officer, Noorda-COM students can start the DO/MBA program after their first semester of medical school and ultimately graduate with both their medical and MBA degrees.

 

“This dual degree program is a significant offering that will greatly enhance our students’ professional abilities,” Dougherty said. “Not only will they be well educated in how to provide medical services, they will also learn the important aspects of navigating the business aspects of medicine regardless of whether they are in private practice or an established healthcare system.”

 

This new concentration of study offered by the UVU MBA program is available to students enrolled in Noorda-COM’s osteopathic medicine degree program who meet academic and professional requirements.

 

“Understanding the value and importance of business acumen through the DO/MBA program with UVU is a wonderful complement to Noorda-COM’s innovative, progressive curricular offerings,” Dougherty said. “Our goal is to empower students with essential personal and professional skills to meet the healthcare challenges within the communities they serve.”

